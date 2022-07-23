John Wick 4 trailer dropped and it’s got fans very excited, Watch

Car chases, gunfights, and sword fights are all present, as you would expect from a John Wick movie.

Last day of filming for John Wick 4 occurred in October of last year.

Originally scheduled for release in May 2022, the movie has now been delayed by nearly a year.

Advertisement

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is back and if the trailer for John Wick 4 is any indication, we’re in for an absolute treat of an action movie.

Car chases, gunfights, and sword fights are all present, as you would expect from a John Wick movie, and the knowledge that Keanu Reeves likely performed those great stunts firsthand makes them all the more impressive.

Have a look:

Fans are ecstatic to see Reeves back in the infamous John Wick all-black suit and kicking ass once more.

When John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum was released in 2019, one commenter said they had been “waiting for this movie since 2019.”

Advertisement

Someone else said ‘The John Wick franchise is one I’d watch even if it reaches an absurd amount of sequels’, which is good news for them considering a fifth movie is already in the works.

Others agreed that the movies ‘keep getting better and better with every film’ as the actor and crew hone their craft to even more perfect levels. Advertisement really love how the JOHN WICK franchise correctly determined if you slather Keanu Reeves in neon light while he wears a midnight black suit and throws axes at people’s skulls between acrobatically shooting them in the face it’ll be cinematic ecstasy pic.twitter.com/0mTo7Z7bhe — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) July 23, 2022 The John Wick movies have been dubbed as the “greatest action franchise ever” by certain enthusiasts. More people are really excited to see well-known actors like Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves back together, and there is also a lot of support for Donnie Yen. Advertisement There are “two legends in one movie,” according to some fans, while others claim that Yen won’t appear in the film until at least next spring. Also Read Taylor Swift ‘very ordinary life’ living in London flat with boyfriend Joe Taylor and Joe Alwyn co-tenants of £7m London apartment. Singer has composed... Astute fans may have already discovered the name of John Wick 4; they found a clue that suggests it would be called “John Wick: Hagakure.” The John Wick franchise pic.twitter.com/cuW9wo0JIK Advertisement — Totoro (@FanboyGhibli) July 23, 2022 The last day of filming for John Wick 4 occurred in October of last year. Originally scheduled for release in May 2022, the movie has now been delayed by nearly a year. Fans will simply have to wait a little bit longer to witness Reeves reprising his role as the legendary action actor. However, even though the waiting is the hardest part, it will probably be worth it because the John Wick franchise has so far released three extremely fantastic action movies with no flops. Also Read Margot Robbie says iconic doll is ‘pioneer’ not ‘a dumb blonde’ Margot Robbie says her £10m salary reflects the fact she's NOT a... Advertisement The fourth instalment of John Wick will hit theatres on March 24, 2023.