Johnny Depp and Amber Heard courtroom drama goes on

Heard filed an appeal of Johnny Depp’s verdict.

According to court documents, Depp has filed his own appeal to overturn the verdict.

Johnny Depp’s legal team remained steadfast in their assertion that the trial was only fair.

Johnny Depp also asked to have Amber Heard’s solitary count of defamation, which she won during the well-known defamation trial, overturned. Heard filed an appeal of Johnny Depp’s verdict. The former couple’s court battle, which began after the actress accused Depp of abusing her, appears to have no end in sight.

The actor criticized Amber’s defamation lawsuit because her claims caused him to lose his reputation and job. After several weeks of testimony, the jury declared that the Fantastic Beasts actor had won the case. JD got back $10.35 million in damages, and Heard’s counterclaim was worth $2 million.

Amber Heard expressed her dissatisfaction with the outcome, while Johnny Depp rejoiced and said that the victory had given him his life back. It is also no longer a secret that the actress lacks the resources to cover the debt. She only recently formally filed a notice to appeal the judgment. Her attorneys pointed out that the court made mistakes, necessitating a new trial.

However, Johnny Depp’s legal team remained steadfast in their assertion that the trial was only fair. According to recent court documents, the actor responded by filing his own appeal to overturn Amber Heard’s $2 million victory. According to reports, Depp is attempting to overturn the verdict the jury gave Heard for her allegations that Depp’s attorney made false and defamatory statements about her, including labeling the abuse allegations a “hoax.”

The globe saw history being created during the slander trial in May 2022. One’s legal drama, which they believed to be over, was really just the beginning of more of it. In the meantime, a recent study revealed that Heard, who dealt with numerous trolls and hatred from Depp supporters, was the subject of organized abuse.

