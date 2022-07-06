Advertisement
Johnny Depp attorney Camille Vasquez parties 38th birthday

  • Johnny Depp attorney Camille celebrates 38th birthday.
  • She is in London with her beau Edward Owen.
  • Camille’s birthday plans were made public this month.
Camille Vasquez, the attractive attorney who works for Johnny Depp, reportedly spent her 38th birthday in London with her beau Edward Owen.

She celebrated her day today after helping the Pirates of the Caribbean actor defeat his ex-wife Amber Heard last month.

Camille’s birthday plans were made public earlier this month, reported that the lawyer will celebrate in style.

According to the article, Camille travelled to London, where her boyfriend Ed Owen resides, to spend the holiday with him.

Additionally, there were rumours that Camille and her boyfriend would fly to Prague to see Johnny Depp perform with their mutual friend Jeff Beck.

Fans are anxiously anticipating Johnny Depp’s birthday greeting to his attorney.

Previously, she considered going to Ed’s house in Britain and celebrating her birthday with him.

Vasquez is currently dating 38-year-old Edward Owen, an executive for the British company WeWork. Edward Owen now resides in London.

Ever since the Depp and Amber Heard cases were resolved, Camille has developed into a sort of celebrity herself. Throughout the trial, she defended the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

However, she and JD were rumoured to be dating while the case was ongoing. She recently revealed her boyfriend’s response to the rumours of their relationship.

 

