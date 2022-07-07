Johnny Depp donates to charity after selling NFT

Johnny Depp donated roughly $800,000 to charity from the sale of NFTs.

Amber Heard, decided to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to two firms.

The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, The Footprint Coalition, and the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation each received a sizable donation from Johnny Depp’s NFT group, Never Fear Truth.

Advertisement

The company told RadarOnline.com: “We are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $800,000 in total donations.”

When the terms of their 2016 divorce were finalized, Johnny’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, decided to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to two firms: the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Read more. Amber Heard is attacked by Johnny Depp’s admirers over her beauty

She said at the time: “The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU, with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years.

“Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves.”

However, during the recent heated defamation trial between the ex-couple, the attorney for the “Black Mass” star persuaded the “Aquaman” actress to admit she hadn’t followed through on her promise, claiming she had been unable to pay due to ongoing legal difficulties with her ex-husband.