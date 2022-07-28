Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Depp earns almost £3m through his first art collection

Johnny Depp earns almost £3m through his first art collection

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp earns almost £3m through his first art collection

Johnny Depp earns almost £3m through his first art collection

Advertisement

Johnny Depp has quickly raised $3 million Through the sale of his artwork.

The 59-year-old Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp revealed on Instagram that Castle Fine Art, which has 37 galleries around the nation, would be selling prints from his first collection, Friends And Heroes.

Depp’s post on Instagram was captioned only “NOW AT #CASTLEFINEART”, which prompted a rush of traffic to the gallery’s website causing it to crash.

He said: “I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire.

“My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

Also Read

Zachary Levi on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Defamation Trial
Zachary Levi on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Zachary Levi appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. He talked about the...

Advertisement

On Thursday, all 780 pieces were sold within a short period of time, with framed individual photographs selling for £3,950 and the entire portfolio of four images fetching £14,950.

The works, which contain what the gallery refers to as “characteristic freehand flourishes,” show four of his inspirations: rock star Keith Richards, actor Al Pacino, folk legend Bob Dylan, and Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story