Johnny Depp earns almost £3m through his first art collection

Zachary Levi on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Defamation Trial
Zachary Levi appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. He talked about the...
Johnny Depp has quickly raised $3 million Through the sale of his artwork.
The 59-year-old Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp revealed on Instagram that Castle Fine Art, which has 37 galleries around the nation, would be selling prints from his first collection, Friends And Heroes.
Depp’s post on Instagram was captioned only “NOW AT #CASTLEFINEART”, which prompted a rush of traffic to the gallery’s website causing it to crash.
He said: “I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire.
“My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
On Thursday, all 780 pieces were sold within a short period of time, with framed individual photographs selling for £3,950 and the entire portfolio of four images fetching £14,950.
The works, which contain what the gallery refers to as “characteristic freehand flourishes,” show four of his inspirations: rock star Keith Richards, actor Al Pacino, folk legend Bob Dylan, and Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.