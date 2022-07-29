Advertisement
Johnny Depp earns nearly $4M in hours through his art collection

Johnny Depp earns nearly $4M in hours through his art collection

The actor, Johnny Depp made millions of dollars Thursday when his first painting collection, “Friends & Heroes,” sold out on the internet of a London art gallery in a matter of hours.

The pop art-inspired pictures of Keith Richards, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, and Bob Dylan were included in a collection of 780 prints by Castle Fine Art Gallery.

“This world-first release proved to be our fastest-selling collection to date, with all titles selling out in just hours,” the gallery announced on Instagram.

Depp focused on “people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person,” according to the gallery. “Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.”

Al Pacino has been a close friend since the pair starred in the 1997 crime drama “Donnie Brasco,” bonding over a “shared tendency towards creative lunacy,” a brochure for the collection states.

