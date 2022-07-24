Johnny Depp fan protests Amber Heard removal from Aquaman 2

A petition that has received over 4.6 million signatures from internet users has been going on for some time.

No action has been taken by DC officials.

Johnny Depp fan dressed as Mera, an Aquaman character played by Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are still engaged in a court battle. The defamation trial’s result was announced last month, and both parties were mandated to make restitution for their wrongdoings. Overall, the case was won by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who would now collect $10.35 million from his ex-wife. However, they both appealed the judgments that were against them.

When Johnny was accused of domestic abuse, he suffered a great deal of grief. He was the director of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, which currently stars Margot Robbie. However, he was fired from Fantastic Beasts and is currently unemployed as an actor.

Due to this, a Johnny Depp fan went to Comic Con in San Diego dressed as Mera, an Aquaman character played by Amber Heard. The individual was seen with red hair and wearing distinctive green shimmering attire. The poop hat was still odd after the feces episode, which was made public during the slander trial.

The person in question was holding a sign in protest of Amber Heard’s casting in Aquaman 2 in his hand. The social internet is full of pictures, and Johnny Depp’s fans are getting together to help him.

