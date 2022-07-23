Johnny Depp has filed a notice of appeal against the jury verdict in his defamation case.

His ex-wife Amber Heard had filed her own petition on Thursday.

She claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse and a public figure representing it.

Johnny Depp has now filed a notice of appeal one day after ex-wife Amber Heard filed her own against the jury outcome of their multimillion-dollar defamation case.

Documents filed on Friday in Fairfax County, in the US state of Virginia, read: “Plaintiff and counterclaim-defendant John C Depp II, by counsel, hereby appeals to the court of appeals of Virginia from all adverse rulings and from the final judgment order of this circuit court entered on June 24, 2022.”

Heard’s legal team filed a notice on Thursday claiming that mistakes made during the trial precluded a “just and fair verdict.”

Heard’s petitions, as we previously noted, came immediately after Judge Penney Azcarate, who presided over the six-week trial at the Fairfax County district court, rejected the defense’s complaints about unlawful jury selection.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the first amendment,” a spokesperson for Heard said, after the filing’s submission.

“We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realise today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse and a “public figure representing it” in a 2018 piece she wrote, but she did not specifically name Depp. This led to the couple’s legal dispute. He filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, alleging that she had assaulted him, and he was countersued.

Depp was given $10.35 million (£8.7 million) in damages after weeks of graphic testimony about their connection, with the jury concluding that he had been falsely accused. Heard won on one count and received a $2 million (£1.68 million) damage award.

Johnny Depp said at the time of his US trial victory last month that he felt at peace and has been “truly humbled” adding: “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.”