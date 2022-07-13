Johnny Depp reached a settlement with set manager Greg “Rocky.”

If the actor doesn’t comply with the conditions, the lawsuit will reportedly be reopened.

Johnny Depp prevailed in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Advertisement

The assault and battery lawsuit against Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, which was scheduled to begin later this month in Los Angeles, has apparently been settled. Johnny Depp may face Amber Heard again in Virginia in a million-dollar defamation trial.

According to the report, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has tentatively settled a lawsuit from a City of Lies crew member who claims the actor assaulted him on film.

The 59-year-old actor reached a settlement with set manager Greg “Rocky” Brooks in a contract that calls for Depp to adhere to the settlement’s vague provisions by the end of August.

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” reads the filing.

“A request for dismissal will be filed no later than 1/5/2023,” according to a new report.

If the actor doesn’t comply with the conditions, the lawsuit will reportedly be reopened. Less than two months have passed since he prevailed in his defamation lawsuit against Heard in a Virginia courtroom.

Advertisement

Gregg Brooks reportedly filed a lawsuit against Johnny Depp in 2018, stating that the actor lost his cool when the manager told him they would have to halt filming for the evening. He said that during a drunken outburst, the actor hit him twice.

He claimed Depp yelled at him, punched him twice in the ribs, and offered him $100,000 if he would strike back. After allegedly refusing to swear that he wouldn’t file a lawsuit as a result of the incident, Brooks was sacked from the production.

The movie’s script supervisor, Emma Danoff, defended the actor by claiming to have evidence that the incident never took place.

According to reports, she gave a court document claiming to have seen the confrontation and that Depp only attacked Brooks after the venue management racially disparaged a Black homeless woman, saying: “Depp said to Mr. Brooks, ‘You can’t talk to her like that. You think she is something less than you? Who do you think you are? How dare you?’”