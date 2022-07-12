Johnny Depp says that Amber Heard’s claims are “Desperate”

Amber Heard’s legal team requested a mistrial in her defamation case against Depp.

They claim an incorrect juror was selected for the jury.

Juror number 15 could not have properly served on the jury at this trial.

Hollywood actor Amber Heard’s legal team has requested that a mistrial be declared in the confusing and widely reported defamation case involving Johnny Depp, claiming that an incorrect juror was selected for the jury.

The filing was issued by her legal counsel last Friday, according to Fox News. They have stated that juror number 15 “could not have properly served on the jury at this trial” since they were not the person who the court had summoned.

According to the submission, the “Jury Panel List” contained a person whose date of birth was 1945, making him or her 77 years old at the time of the trial.

However, an individual who is 52 years old and lives at the same address as the 77-year-old was the person who appeared for jury duty and sat on the jury, the filing alleges.

“The individual who appeared for jury duty with this name was the younger one. Thus, the 52-year-old- sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11,” the filing says.