Johnny Depp seeks to resolve his ‘City of Lies’ assault lawsuit

The shot can be ordered by male customers if they are feeling ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.

Johnny Depp has 45 days to finalize a settlement with the City of Lies location manager.

Greg “Rocky” Brooks claims Johnny Depp promised him $100,000 to fight back after punching him twice in the ribs while intoxicated.

The actor is seeking to settle the dispute.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp has it all right now. The actor is releasing new songs, signing new films (after a long period), and facing judicial fights. His world-famous legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard ended in his favor. The actor seems to be dealing with further issues. Yes, the City Of Lies controversy.

A City Of Lies crew member sued Johnny Depp for punching him in the ribs while drunk. Since 2012, the lawsuit has been in court. Depp also has stories. The actor is seeking to settle the dispute. He reportedly has a deadline to resolve the City Of Lies assault complaint.

Also Read Johnny Depp disparages Amber Heard in his latest song The former couple endured a tense month. Johnny Depp appears to have...

In 2018, Greg “Rocky” Brooks, the location manager for City of Lies, said that the actor had promised him $100,000 to fight back after punching him twice in the ribs while intoxicated. When Brooks broke his pledge to the actor, he was let go. He even claimed the actor used drugs while working on the sets. In a later effort to save him, writing supervisor Emma Danoff claimed that he confronted Brooks after the actor misbehaved with a homeless woman. that Brooks refuted.

The actor is suing for a settlement. He has 45 days to finalize the settlement after requesting it. The dismissal will follow. “The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” reads the filing. “A request for dismissal will be filed no later than January 5, 2023.”

He is trying to clear up as much confusion as he can in his life right now.

Also Read The crew of Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ lawsuit makes news Johnny Depp has officially resolved his assault case filed in 2018 by...