Johnny Depp shares stunning new photo on a cruise

Johnny Depp shares stunning new photo on a cruise

  • Johnny received tons of likes after posting new snapshot on a cruise.
  • The Hollywood star is seen standing on a boat next to a flag in the picture.
  • It seemed that the image reminded his adored character of Captain Jack Sparrow.
Johnny Depp received tons of likes and hearts after posting her breathtaking new snapshot on a cruise from Stockholm. It seemed that the image reminded his adored character of Captain Jack Sparrow.

The Hollywood star is seen standing on a boat next to a flag in the picture he released this week on Instagram, looking incredibly at ease and composed after going through a difficult time in his life.

“A small lull in Stockholm… between gigs JD X,” the actor wrote as the description for the picture.

The iconic image sent viewers back in time and brought to mind a scene from his role as an ocean tyrant in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Depp, on the other hand, seemed to want to put their defamation case behind them and move on after burying the battle axe, but Anmber heard about the most recent plea because she wants to pursue the case further.

Shortly after he published the photo, Depp’s millions of followers poured praise on his incredible new appearance. Naomi Campbell, a British model, also used a lot of heart emojis in the comments.

