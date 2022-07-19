“Johnny Depp Shot” to help ‘unsafe and scared’ people

The shot can be ordered by male customers if they are feeling ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.

A bar in California has created a ‘Johnny Depp shot’ for customers who are ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.

The bizarre photo went viral on social media after being posted by the bar.

Johnny Depp won a slander lawsuit filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Many of his supporters celebrated his victory, but one bar in the United States went a step further, giving male customers a shot if they are ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.

The actor sued the Aquaman actress for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The actress then filed a counter-suit against him for $100 million.

The bar has been offering a special cocktail to customers called the “Johnny Depp Shot- Here to Keep You Safe,” which is listed on their menu. Also mentioned on the outlet, if anyone is “feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a shot.”

Furthermore, three varieties of the shot are available at the bar: plain, on the rocks, and lime. Each term also has distinct implications. “Neat – Bar staff will escort you out of the building,” the menu continues..” On the rocks – Bar staff will call a taxi for you. With Lime – Bar staff will call the police.”

Check out the post below:

