Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Johnny Depp Shot” to help ‘unsafe and scared’ people

“Johnny Depp Shot” to help ‘unsafe and scared’ people

Articles
Advertisement
“Johnny Depp Shot” to help ‘unsafe and scared’ people

The shot can be ordered by male customers if they are feeling ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.

Advertisement
  • A bar in California has created a ‘Johnny Depp shot’ for customers who are ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.
  • The shot can be ordered by male customers if they are feeling ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.
  • The bizarre photo went viral on social media after being posted by the bar.
Advertisement

Johnny Depp won a slander lawsuit filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Many of his supporters celebrated his victory, but one bar in the United States went a step further, giving male customers a shot if they are ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.

The actor sued the Aquaman actress for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The actress then filed a counter-suit against him for $100 million.

Also Read

Johnny Depp writes foreword to children’s book written by his fan
Johnny Depp writes foreword to children’s book written by his fan

Johnny Depp has collaborated with a fan, who wrote a new children's...

The bar has been offering a special cocktail to customers called the “Johnny Depp Shot- Here to Keep You Safe,” which is listed on their menu. Also mentioned on the outlet, if anyone is “feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a shot.”

Furthermore, three varieties of the shot are available at the bar: plain, on the rocks, and lime. Each term also has distinct implications. “Neat – Bar staff will escort you out of the building,”  the menu continues..” On the rocks – Bar staff will call a taxi for you. With Lime – Bar staff will call the police.”

The bizarre photo went viral on social media, and admirers from all around the world have been sharing their amusing takes on it.

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Bed turd (@therealamberturd)

Advertisement

Also Read

Johnny Depp gets ﻿deal of $300 million to return to Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp gets ﻿deal of $300 million to return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp is returning to Disney to reprise his role as Jack...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story