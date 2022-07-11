Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Depp to return with “La Favorite” 

Johnny Depp to return with “La Favorite” 

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp to return with “La Favorite” 

The shot can be ordered by male customers if they are feeling ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.

Advertisement
  • A new report says Netflix won’t fund the film.
  • The streaming giant only acquired the license to stream it in France after the 15-month theatrical window.
  • Johnny Depp’s last U.S. film was Minamata.
Advertisement

Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV in “La Favorite,” formerly titled “Jeanne du Barry.” Netflix has French streaming rights. As per the media, Depp’s first role since winning the defamation case is La Favorite.

The report said the producers will use the film’s rights to finance the production. The film will be available 15 months after its theatrical release. Netflix has no rights to stream the film in other territories and wasn’t involved in its production.

A new report says Netflix won’t fund the film. The streaming giant only acquired the license to stream it in France after the 15-month theatrical window.

La Favorite will tell the story of Jeanne Becu, an impoverished seamstress who becomes Louis XV’s mistress. Le Besco is Jeanne Becu. In January, the media reported that the real Louis XV “died as an unpopular king… accused of corruption and debauchery.”

Filming is expected to begin later this summer and last for about three months throughout France. In 2023, the film is anticipated to be prepared for national theatrical release.

The jury found Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, guilty of defaming him and awarded him $10 million in damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. The Aquaman actress who sued Depp also won $2 million.

Advertisement

The actor’s last U.S. film was Minamata. After losing his UK libel case against The Sun, he withdrew from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in November 2020. Mads Mikkelsen replaced him.

Also Read

Disney offers Johnny Depp Rs 2355 crores 
Disney offers Johnny Depp Rs 2355 crores 

Johnny Depp's career fell after Amber Heard's accusations. Due to his unprofessionalism,...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
Meghan Markle's 'main character syndrome' wants to take over
Meghan Markle's 'main character syndrome' wants to take over
Emilia Clarke looks gorgeous in a cream-colored coordinated outfit
Emilia Clarke looks gorgeous in a cream-colored coordinated outfit
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story