The shot can be ordered by male customers if they are feeling ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.

A new report says Netflix won’t fund the film.

The streaming giant only acquired the license to stream it in France after the 15-month theatrical window.

Johnny Depp’s last U.S. film was Minamata.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV in “La Favorite,” formerly titled “Jeanne du Barry.” Netflix has French streaming rights. As per the media, Depp’s first role since winning the defamation case is La Favorite.

The report said the producers will use the film’s rights to finance the production. The film will be available 15 months after its theatrical release. Netflix has no rights to stream the film in other territories and wasn’t involved in its production.

A new report says Netflix won’t fund the film. The streaming giant only acquired the license to stream it in France after the 15-month theatrical window.

La Favorite will tell the story of Jeanne Becu, an impoverished seamstress who becomes Louis XV’s mistress. Le Besco is Jeanne Becu. In January, the media reported that the real Louis XV “died as an unpopular king… accused of corruption and debauchery.”

Filming is expected to begin later this summer and last for about three months throughout France. In 2023, the film is anticipated to be prepared for national theatrical release.

The jury found Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, guilty of defaming him and awarded him $10 million in damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. The Aquaman actress who sued Depp also won $2 million.

Advertisement

The actor’s last U.S. film was Minamata. After losing his UK libel case against The Sun, he withdrew from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in November 2020. Mads Mikkelsen replaced him.