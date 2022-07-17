Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Final Court Order viral

The judge found “no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing” and upheld the finding.

She claims one juror was not who they said they were.

The judge found “no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing” and upheld the finding.

Johnny Depp’s first loss came in 2020.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard has been rocky. The actor’s first loss came in 2020. Amber Heard lost a slander trial in 2022 over a Washington Post op-ed.

Also Read Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ at the prospect of a reunion with Johnny Depp Camille Vasquez's reunion with Johnny Depp has gone viral, with a video...

The Aquaman actor was ordered to pay his ex-husband $10.35 million in damages. Amber’s net worth is only $8 million. So she and her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, have done everything necessary to reopen the trial, including claiming one juror was not who they said they were.

Judge Penny Azcarate found “no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing” and upheld the jury’s finding. “Due process was guaranteed and provided to all parties in this litigation,” she said.

While the official announcement went viral, the ruling papers have now surfaced online. His followers used “The Order Is Final” to criticize Amber Heard.

#JohnnyDeppWonAgain is trending on Twitter as people tell Heard to stop her behavior.

Advertisement

Check below the fan’s reaction on Twitter:

#JohnnyDeppWonAgain THIS ORDER IS FINAL is the Judicial translation of “fuck right off with your nonsense.” pic.twitter.com/UlCCFtz92S — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) July 14, 2022

Advertisement

Literally nobody was confused about that. Not to mention Ambers team was grasping at straws with their bs motions. The trial was fair get over it Eve and move the fuck on already #JohnnyDeppWonAgain #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning https://t.co/UWFQ4FTCZn — Kelly M (@xkellykidx627) July 14, 2022

Earlier, fans rushed to the comments section to express their gratitude to Vasquez and Ben Chew for helping with the investigation.