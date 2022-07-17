Advertisement
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Final Court Order viral

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Final Court Order viral

Articles
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Final Court Order viral

The judge found “no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing” and upheld the finding.

  • She claims one juror was not who they said they were.
  • The judge found “no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing” and upheld the finding.
  • Johnny Depp’s first loss came in 2020.
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard has been rocky. The actor’s first loss came in 2020. Amber Heard lost a slander trial in 2022 over a Washington Post op-ed.

The Aquaman actor was ordered to pay his ex-husband $10.35 million in damages. Amber’s net worth is only $8 million. So she and her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, have done everything necessary to reopen the trial, including claiming one juror was not who they said they were.

Judge Penny Azcarate found “no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing” and upheld the jury’s finding. “Due process was guaranteed and provided to all parties in this litigation,” she said.

While the official announcement went viral, the ruling papers have now surfaced online. His followers used “The Order Is Final” to criticize Amber Heard.

#JohnnyDeppWonAgain is trending on Twitter as people tell Heard to stop her behavior.

Check below the fan’s reaction on Twitter:

Earlier, fans rushed to the comments section to express their gratitude to Vasquez and Ben Chew for helping with the investigation.

