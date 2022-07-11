Amber Heard’s request for a new trial in the couple’s high-profile defamation case is unfounded, according to Johnny Depp’s attorneys.

The actor’s decision was “well-supported by the overwhelming evidence (and) consistent with the law,” according to the actor’s representatives, and the appeals “verge into the frivolous.”

Following allegations of “improper juror service,” Ms. Heard’s attorneys demanded a new trial, arguing that the verdict was not supported by the evidence given during the six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

“Following a six-week jury trial, a jury of Ms Heard’s peers rendered a verdict against her in virtually all respects,” documents obtained by Deadline and seen by the PA news agency state.

“Though understandably displeased with the outcome of trial, Ms Heard has identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury’s decision.

“Virginia law is clear that a verdict is not to be set aside unless it is “plainly wrong or without evidence to support it”.”

It continues: “Here, the verdict was well-supported by the overwhelming evidence, consistent with the law, and should not be set aside.

“Mr Depp respectfully submits that the court should deny Ms Heard’s Post-Trial Motions, which verge into the frivolous.”

In 2018, Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife over a story she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a victim of domestic violence, which, according to his attorneys, erroneously accused him of being the abuser.