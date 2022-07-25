Joni Mitchell gives rare surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell performed a surprise set at the Newport Folk Festival on Sunday.

First full-length performance since 2000 and first appearance since brain aneurysm in 2015.

Joni Mitchell thrilled the crowd at the Newport Folk Festival when she performed a surprise set on Sunday.

With a headlining performance billed as Brandi Carlile and Friends, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile wrapped up the Rhode Island festival on Sunday. She was initially accompanied by several other artists who sat in a semi-circle facing two throne-style recliners in the middle, including Allison Russell, Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, and Taylor Goldsmith.

According to NPR, Carlile declared, “This scene shall be forever known henceforth as the Joni Jam!” and introduced the 78-year-old star to the stage.

Both Sides Now and A Case of You are performed by Mitchell and Carlile in video, and the legendary singer also plays an electric guitar solo from her 1974 song Just Like This Train.

Her songs Carey, Come in From the Cold, Help Me, Big Yellow Taxi, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Amelia, and The Circle Game were all covered throughout the concert, which was primarily sung as a mass singalong.

The legendary musician last appeared at the event in 1969, and this was her first full-length performance since 2000.

In early this year, Mitchell, who experienced a brain aneurysm in 2015, gave a live performance for the first time since 2013. She received the aforementioned honour at the MusiCares 2022 Person of the Year gala in April and shared the stage with Jon Batiste and longtime supporter and admirer Brandi Carlile.