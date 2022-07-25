Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Joni Mitchell gives rare surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival
Joni Mitchell gives rare surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell gives rare surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival

Articles
Advertisement
Joni Mitchell gives rare surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell gives rare surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival

Advertisement
  • Joni Mitchell performed a surprise set at the Newport Folk Festival on Sunday.
  • First full-length performance since 2000 and first appearance since brain aneurysm in 2015.

Joni Mitchell thrilled the crowd at the Newport Folk Festival when she performed a surprise set on Sunday.

Advertisement

With a headlining performance billed as Brandi Carlile and Friends, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile wrapped up the Rhode Island festival on Sunday. She was initially accompanied by several other artists who sat in a semi-circle facing two throne-style recliners in the middle, including Allison Russell, Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, and Taylor Goldsmith.

According to NPR, Carlile declared, “This scene shall be forever known henceforth as the Joni Jam!” and introduced the 78-year-old star to the stage.

Also Read

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John reportedly record duet
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John reportedly record duet

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have reportedly recorded a duet. The...

Both Sides Now and A Case of You are performed by Mitchell and Carlile in video, and the legendary singer also plays an electric guitar solo from her 1974 song Just Like This Train.

Her songs Carey, Come in From the Cold, Help Me, Big Yellow Taxi, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Amelia, and The Circle Game were all covered throughout the concert, which was primarily sung as a mass singalong.

The legendary musician last appeared at the event in 1969, and this was her first full-length performance since 2000.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ed Sheeran makes surprise festival appearance with Snow Patrol
Ed Sheeran makes surprise festival appearance with Snow Patrol

Ed Sheeran performed with Snow Patrol at Latitude festival in Suffolk, England....

In early this year, Mitchell, who experienced a brain aneurysm in 2015, gave a live performance for the first time since 2013. She received the aforementioned honour at the MusiCares 2022 Person of the Year gala in April and shared the stage with Jon Batiste and longtime supporter and admirer Brandi Carlile.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle sparks divorce speculations with recent incidents
Meghan Markle sparks divorce speculations with recent incidents
Nysa Devgan laughs nonstop at a Mumbai event 
Nysa Devgan laughs nonstop at a Mumbai event 
Meghan Markle's suspicious absence from Oprah Winfrey's party
Meghan Markle's suspicious absence from Oprah Winfrey's party
Women reveals details of 'private encounter' with Prince Harry
Women reveals details of 'private encounter' with Prince Harry
Khloe Kardashian displays her physique transformation in chic catsuit
Khloe Kardashian displays her physique transformation in chic catsuit
Prince Harry's 'older woman' reveals identity to slam Harry
Prince Harry's 'older woman' reveals identity to slam Harry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story