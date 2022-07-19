Jordan Peele’s “Favorite Actor in the World” Is Nope’s Daniel Kaluuya

Jordan Peele’s Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.

The film is about siblings who profit from alien activities on their family ranch.

Nope also stars Steven Yeun as a former child star who suffered trauma on a television set.

Advertisement

Jordan Peele’s next feature, Nope, reunites the Oscar-winning writer-director with GET Out star Daniel Kaluuya. Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play two siblings who strive to profit from alien activities on their family ranch. But, like with Peele’s Get Out and Us, there’s a lot more to Nope than that.

“The film is about the human addiction to spectacle and the monetization of it,” said Peele at the Hollywood premiere of Nope on Monday. “In the last five years or so, it feels like we’ve been inundated with it. We’re now addicted to spectacle, which has negative consequences, and we’re in over our heads with this addiction.”

Also Read Nope: Final trailer for Jordan Peele’s new horror film It's about a family who can't escape the notion that their father...

Nope, which hits theatres on July 22, also stars Steven Yeun as a former child star who suffered tremendous trauma on a television set. He requests horses from Kaluuya’s OJ and Palmer’s Emerald for a presentation at his theme park. Then, OJ and Emerald notice a weird flying object hovering over their ranch and devise a plan to video the UFO.

Peele created Nope amid a tense moment that included the epidemic and the January 6 Capitol uprising. “I wrote this movie in a dark time that still exists. We are obsessed with the wrong spectacle, and it distracts us from what we really need to focus on,” said Peele. “The movie is a reflection of all the awfulness and the spectacular horrors that we’ve been living through.”

While the film’s main topic is spectacular, Kaluuya was moved by the parallel story it offers about love and family. “You often don’t see a strong brother-and-sister scenario in a movie, and I liked that Jordan included that,” said the Oscar winner. “My character and Keke’s character shows that even if you don’t like each other, you still love them. There’s a bond, and that love between the family members is more important than anything else, even if it is tested.”

Advertisement

Is Peele looking to broaden out now that he’s completed three horror films?

“I will stay within this realm that I love, which is the only way I know how to view the world and how to tell stories,” he said. “The world gives me so much awfulness to interpret, so I’m always going to try to tell honest stories and give the audience a big show.”

Also Read Steven Yeun joins cast of Bong Joon-Ho’s next feature film Steven Yeun to reunite with Bong Joon-ho for sci-fi thriller. The 38-year-old...