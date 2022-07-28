Joseph Quinn caught up by US Immigration

Joseph Quinn was held in a “dungeon” by immigration officials.

A colleague intervened and identified him as the head of the Hellfire Club from the show.

He was travelling to New York City for a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

The actor was relieved when the man’s colleague intervened and identified him as the head of the Hellfire Club from the show when he was being questioned when he arrived in New York City for a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” according to the media.

“I was taken inside, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon,” Joseph Quinn continued. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes, and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ “

“I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show.’ And he didn’t believe me.” And he didn’t believe me.

Joseph Quinn was interrogated by the officials for some time before they finally allowed him to leave. He added, “Do you come back next season? I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and he said, ‘You better,’ and gave me my passport.“

Much to the host’s joy, Jimmy received a Hellfire Club t-shirt from Joseph during his first appearance on the talk show. He expressed his honour at receiving the gift.

“I am honoured,” he remarked. “I’m part of the Hellfire Club? I will wear this. I cannot wait.“

Joseph Quinn previously acknowledged that when trying to master an American accent for the show, he felt like a “sociopath.”

“You feel like a sociopath,” he said. “After a while, I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I’d be like, ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I’m doing? ’”

The actor continued, “I was talking to Joe Keery and at one point I was so deep in it and he was like, ‘Dude, I can’t save you, but I promise you it’s gonna be fine.'”

