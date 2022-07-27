Joshua Bassett responds to rumours about Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens’ return to High School Musical.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron will be back in a new High School Musical movie to dance in sync on the basketball court. In a recent interview Joshua Bassett, who plays Troy in High School Musical, The Series, talked about what he thought.

Fans have been hoping that the OGs will come back after the two of them made references to the famous 2006 movie on social media, but Bassett says fans shouldn’t count on it. “Listen, I can’t say anything,” he said, letting them know that he didn’t know anything about the rumors’ either. He added, “But all I can say is that I was just as confused as you are. I have no idea what’s going on there.” Hudgens and Efron posted photos and videos from East High School, which was the setting for the first movie in the series, which debuted 16 years ago on Disney Channel.

Chad Danforth from HSM, Corbin Bleu, will attend. No more actors have been announced for Basset’s upcoming season. Basset said working with the actor was “fun” and he benefited from the HSM graduate. “I believe a lot of us learnt from him to really listen to the other performers,” said the 21-year-old. “You might be so anxious about your performance and trapped in your brain, and he said, ‘Just listen.’ Then you don’t have to worry about anything and can connect with others.”