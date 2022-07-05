JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun-Kiara’s film adds Rs 1.80 cr on 2nd Tuesday; Total earnings stand at Rs. 69 cr

JugJugg Jeeyo, which came out in theatres last Friday, June 24, 2022. The movie had a good first day and grew well over the weekend to make a good weekend total of more than Rs. 35 cr. The movie kept doing well during the week, but on Wednesday and Thursday, it did worse than expected. But the movie didn’t drop in the second weekend, even though there were a lot of new movies out. Instead, it grew steadily on Saturday and Sunday, which shows that people liked the movie.

After its second weekend, the family ensemble had made a total of Rs. 65.35 cr. On its second Monday, the movie made Rs. 1.82 cr net. It only dropped 1% from its second Monday to its second Tuesday and added Rs. 1.80 cr on its second Tuesday, bringing its total to Rs. 68.97 cr. If it can beat Thor: Love and Thunder, which comes out on Thursday, the movie will make more than Rs. 75 crore and might even make Rs. 80 crore. After 12 days, the numbers from overseas have been strong, and they are getting close to the $4 million mark. Overseas, the movie will try to make $5 million, which should be a very good result. In its second weekend, JugJugg Jeeyo became the fourth movie (after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, and Gangubai Kathiawadi) to earn more than Rs. 100 cr worldwide. The movie is on track to make around Rs. 120 cr. all over the world.

The picture will be an Average grosser if it continues to do well on weekdays. Given that most films were dead on arrival and poorly received, the outcome is reasonable. The film’s topic of divorce restricted its popularity to 8 large cities. The picture is the top option for moviegoers in its second week, suggesting enthusiasm.