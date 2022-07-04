JugJugg Jeeyo remains steady on second Monday; Collects Rs. 2 crore

JugJugg Jeeyo came out in theatres last Friday, June 24, 2022. It stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. The movie had a good first day and grew well over the weekend to make a good weekend total of more than Rs. 35 cr. The movie kept doing well during the week, but on Wednesday and Thursday, it did worse than expected. But the movie didn’t drop in the second weekend, even though there were a lot of new movies out. Instead, it grew steadily on Saturday and Sunday, which shows that people liked the movie.

After its second weekend, the nett box office of the family ensemble stood at Rs. 65.35 cr. The film added another Rs. 2 cr nett on its second Monday to take the total of the film to 67.35 cr. The hold of the film vis-à-vis second Friday is a very good 70 percent and the film is sure to cross Rs. 75 cr with an outside chance at Rs. 80 cr, if it braves the competition that it faces from Thor: Love And Thunder, from Thursday. The second Monday of JugJugg Jeeyo is on par with the first Monday of many multiplex driven films which have released this year. The numbers from overseas have been solid and they are in the range of 3.75 million dollars range after 11 days. The film will eye the 5 million dollar mark overseas, which should be a very good result. JugJugg Jeeyo breached the Rs. 100 cr worldwide threshold over its second weekend and became the only fourth film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi to manage so.

The film will be an Average grosser if it lasts a few more weeks. Given that most films were dead on arrival and poorly received, the result is fair. The film’s theme of divorce limited its popularity to 8 large cities. The picture is the top option for moviegoers in its second week, suggesting appreciation.

