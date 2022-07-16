Julia Roberts will receive the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in ‘Ticket To Paradise’ trailer, Watch
George Clooney and Julia Roberts co-starring in new film Ticket To Paradise....
Julia Roberts has been named the winner of the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award for her “consistent brilliance” in the entertainment business.
The award will be presented to the Pretty Woman star at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ second-annual gala in October 2022.
Jacqueline Stewart, Academy Museum Director and President, released a statement, “Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles.”
“We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts,” Steward announced.
The 54-year-old actor will make her highly anticipated return to rom-coms with Ticket to Paradise opposite George Clooney.
The Ol Parker directorial is slated to be released on 29th September 2022.
Catch all the Award News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.