Julia Roberts will receive the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

Julia Roberts is being honored by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at its second annual gala

Julia will be presented this award in October, the organization said Friday.

The Oscar-winner will be presented with the Icon Award in recognition of the significant global cultural impact of her career.

Advertisement

Julia Roberts has been named the winner of the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award for her “consistent brilliance” in the entertainment business.

Also Read George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in ‘Ticket To Paradise’ trailer, Watch George Clooney and Julia Roberts co-starring in new film Ticket To Paradise....

The award will be presented to the Pretty Woman star at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ second-annual gala in October 2022.

Jacqueline Stewart, Academy Museum Director and President, released a statement, “Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles.”

“We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts,” Steward announced.

The 54-year-old actor will make her highly anticipated return to rom-coms with Ticket to Paradise opposite George Clooney.

Advertisement

Also Read Julia Roberts reveals the secret Successful Marriage Julia Roberts is an American actress. One of Hollywood's most bankable stars,...

The Ol Parker directorial is slated to be released on 29th September 2022.