Junaid Niazi receives criticism from Netizens for tattooing his wife’s face

Junaid Jamshed Niazi started his career from modelling. He has now transitioned to acting

Junaid was playing with his baby and shared a beautiful video on his Instagram.

People noticed Junaid has a tattoo on his bicep of his wife’s face and criticised him

Advertisement

Junaid Jamshed Niazi started his career from modelling. He has now transitioned to acting making his debut with Sinf e Aahan opposite Yumna Zaidi. He has also been a part of Paristaan which is a hit Ramadan show. The actor has received love by everyone and he is making waves for sure. Junaid is married and father to a beautiful baby girl.

Junaid was playing with his baby and shared a beautiful video on his Instagram.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Junaid Niazi (@junaidniaziofficial) Advertisement

People noticed Junaid has a tattoo on his bicep of his wife’s face

Advertisement

Netizens had a lot to say about it and did not hold back their opinion:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read