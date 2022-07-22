Junaid Niazi receives criticism from Netizens for tattooing his wife’s face

Advertisement
  • Junaid Jamshed Niazi started his career from modelling. He has now transitioned to acting
  • Junaid was playing with his baby and shared a beautiful video on his Instagram.
  • People noticed Junaid has a tattoo on his bicep of his wife’s face and criticised him
Junaid Jamshed Niazi started his career from modelling. He has now transitioned to acting making his debut with Sinf e Aahan opposite Yumna Zaidi. He has also been a part of Paristaan which is a hit Ramadan show. The actor has received love by everyone and he is making waves for sure. Junaid is married and father to a beautiful baby girl.

Public Criticizes Junaid Niazi For Getting His Wife's Face Tattooed

Junaid was playing with his baby and shared a beautiful video on his Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Junaid Niazi (@junaidniaziofficial)

People noticed Junaid has a tattoo on his bicep of his wife’s face

 

Netizens had a lot to say about it and did not hold back their opinion:

