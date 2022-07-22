Junaid Niazi receives criticism from Netizens for tattooing his wife’s face

- Junaid Jamshed Niazi started his career from modelling. He has now transitioned to acting
Junaid Jamshed Niazi started his career from modelling. He has now transitioned to acting making his debut with Sinf e Aahan opposite Yumna Zaidi. He has also been a part of Paristaan which is a hit Ramadan show. The actor has received love by everyone and he is making waves for sure. Junaid is married and father to a beautiful baby girl.
Junaid was playing with his baby and shared a beautiful video on his Instagram.
People noticed Junaid has a tattoo on his bicep of his wife’s face
Netizens had a lot to say about it and did not hold back their opinion:
