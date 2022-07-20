Justin Bieber is ‘doing great’ amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber disclosed in June that he had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin Bieber is “doing fine” owing his family and Beliebers’ support. Usher gave JB’s health update after they vacationed in Idaho with Hailey Baldwin. In an interview with Extra, the 43-year-old singer said musicians “feel certain things” that may not be comprehended by others.

Usher says that it’s clear that Justin Bieber has “taken the world on a journey,” and the Yeah! singer is glad that he was a part of that journey in JB’s early years and still is as a friend. Usher said about the singer’s health, who is 28 years old, “He’s doing very well. We were able to hang out while he was on vacation, and I think it’s great that his fans and family are there for him, no matter what he might be going through right now.”

We’re glad to know Justin Bieber is recovering well!

Justin Bieber disclosed in June that he had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in an Instagram video. This paralysed half of Justin’s face, causing him to cancel/postpone concerts. Bieber is still slated to play in New Delhi, India, on October 18.