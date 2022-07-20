Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Justin Bieber is ‘doing great’ amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis
Justin Bieber is ‘doing great’ amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber is ‘doing great’ amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Articles
Advertisement
Justin Bieber is ‘doing great’ amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber is ‘doing great’ amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Advertisement
  • Justin Bieber disclosed in June that he had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. 
  • Usher gave JB’s health update after they vacationed in Idaho with Hailey Baldwin.
  • The singer said musicians “feel certain things” that may not be comprehended by others.
Advertisement

Justin Bieber is “doing fine” owing his family and Beliebers’ support. Usher gave JB’s health update after they vacationed in Idaho with Hailey Baldwin. In an interview with Extra, the 43-year-old singer said musicians “feel certain things” that may not be comprehended by others.

Usher says that it’s clear that Justin Bieber has “taken the world on a journey,” and the Yeah! singer is glad that he was a part of that journey in JB’s early years and still is as a friend. Usher said about the singer’s health, who is 28 years old, “He’s doing very well. We were able to hang out while he was on vacation, and I think it’s great that his fans and family are there for him, no matter what he might be going through right now.”

Also Read

We’re glad to know Justin Bieber is recovering well!

Justin Bieber disclosed in June that he had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in an Instagram video. This paralysed half of Justin’s face, causing him to cancel/postpone concerts. Bieber is still slated to play in New Delhi, India, on October 18.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Octavia Spencer claims that Whoopi Goldberg advised her to pursue education before acting
Octavia Spencer claims that Whoopi Goldberg advised her to pursue education before acting
Athiya Shetty shared unseen pics from her mehendi ceremony
Athiya Shetty shared unseen pics from her mehendi ceremony
Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel
Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel
Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans outside Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans outside Mannat
Saif Ali Khan talks about actress Sridevi
Saif Ali Khan talks about actress Sridevi
Anurag Kashyap praised 'the man with the strongest spine'
Anurag Kashyap praised 'the man with the strongest spine'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story