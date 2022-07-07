Justin Sutherland severely injured in boating accident

Justin Sutherland severely injured in a boating accident

Former “Top Chef” finalist and “Iron Chef America” champion slipped into the sea.

Famous chef Justin Sutherland suffered serious injuries after falling out of a boat and striking its propeller over the weekend.

On a boat trip in Minnesota, the former “Top Chef” finalist and “Iron Chef America” champion slipped into the sea while attempting to collect his captain’s hat.

“Justin’s cap blew off as he was guiding his boat. He attempted to grab it but hit a wave and fell from the boat. His head and left arm were badly injured as he fell into the water close to the motor, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his friend Beth Gillies.

Sutherland suffered a “severely” broken jaw in addition to a broken arm. He has already undergone the first of numerous procedures to correct his condition, and fortunately, it looks like he did not sustain any nerve damage.

The statement said, “In addition to his shattered bones, he also suffered numerous lacerations, but with reconstructive surgery, they will serve as a reminder of his survival story. “He will be fine, which is wonderful news. He might be more than fine after some time. The most crucial piece of news is that his beard is still intact, bringing even more character to the face we know and love.

Sutherland did not have health insurance, thus the funds donated on the crowdsourcing website will go toward his steadily rising medical expenses. Currently, they’re trying to raise $500,000.

“Please know that Justin and his family are committed to donating the surplus amount to the numerous charities and causes near and dear to their hearts,” the message said. “If this high goal amount is achieved and his medical bills are entirely paid.”

When this article was published, the account had earned just over $74,000.

Sutherland first shared information about his accident on Instagram.

Fans were reassured by the message that “he is recovering and in excellent spirits,” adding that “at this time his family requests privacy, but please give him positive thoughts and prayers.”

In addition to competing and winning “Iron Chef America” in 2018, Sutherland also participated in Season 16 of “Top Chef” in 2019.

Additionally, he owns and serves as Executive Chef at The Thief and Handsome Hog & Pearl, two eateries in the Minneapolis region.

