Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
K-pop ENHYPEN dropped new album, Manifesto: Day 1, on July 4

K-pop ENHYPEN dropped new album, Manifesto: Day 1, on July 4

Articles
Advertisement
K-pop ENHYPEN dropped new album, Manifesto: Day 1, on July 4

K-pop trio ENHYPEN releases its third mini-album, Manifesto Day 1.

Advertisement
  • On July 4, the K-pop trio ENHYPEN releases its third mini-album, Manifesto Day 1.
  • Following the release of Dimension: Answer in January, ENHYPEN has now resumed recording new music.
  • The septet explores a new musical genre with Manifesto: Day 1. The album was released after the first song, Future Perfect, had its music video (Pass The Mic).
Advertisement

On July 4, the K-pop trio ENHYPEN releases its third mini-album, Manifesto Day 1. Following the release of Dimension: Answer in January, ENHYPEN has now resumed recording new music. The septet explores a new musical genre with Manifesto: Day 1. The album was released after the first song, Future Perfect, had its music video (Pass The Mic). In their lead single, the group describes itself as rule-breakers since they are all determined to forge their own paths.

Also Read

Rebel Wilson next leading part in K-pop comedy movie
Rebel Wilson next leading part in K-pop comedy movie

Rebel Wilson will star opposite Charlies Melton in K-Pop: Lost in America....

The members of Future Perfect do an intriguing dance while holding microphones at the start of the song’s music video.

They say, “Walk the line/I hate that line,” in the opening line, implying their intent not to conform to norms. They further claim, “I wanna stand on my own feet/Everything else is meaningless/Bring out my real voice/And draw our future,” followed by a shout out, “Cuz we are rule breakers.” With a unique choreography blending well with the trap music, ENHYPEN’s new music also reflects their growth as artists. Each member has shown tremendous vocal range with their new album.

Also Read

K-pop group Seventeen’s rocking performance in Seoul goes viral
K-pop group Seventeen’s rocking performance in Seoul goes viral

In Seoul, the K-pop group SEVENTEEN performed over two nights. They will...

The boys have received praise from ENGENES, their official fans, for experimenting with new music and style.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, International News, K-Pop News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't "make it"
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story