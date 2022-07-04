K-pop ENHYPEN dropped new album, Manifesto: Day 1, on July 4

Rebel Wilson next leading part in K-pop comedy movie
Rebel Wilson will star opposite Charlies Melton in K-Pop: Lost in America.
On July 4, the K-pop trio ENHYPEN releases its third mini-album, Manifesto Day 1. Following the release of Dimension: Answer in January, ENHYPEN has now resumed recording new music. The septet explores a new musical genre with Manifesto: Day 1. The album was released after the first song, Future Perfect, had its music video (Pass The Mic). In their lead single, the group describes itself as rule-breakers since they are all determined to forge their own paths.
The members of Future Perfect do an intriguing dance while holding microphones at the start of the song’s music video.
#ENHYPEN <Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)> Official MV
(https://t.co/Ktzp8nkZfv)#MANIFESTO_DAY1 #FuturePerfect #PasstheMICAdvertisement
— BELIFT LAB (@BELIFTLAB) July 4, 2022
They say, “Walk the line/I hate that line,” in the opening line, implying their intent not to conform to norms. They further claim, “I wanna stand on my own feet/Everything else is meaningless/Bring out my real voice/And draw our future,” followed by a shout out, “Cuz we are rule breakers.” With a unique choreography blending well with the trap music, ENHYPEN’s new music also reflects their growth as artists. Each member has shown tremendous vocal range with their new album.
The boys have received praise from ENGENES, their official fans, for experimenting with new music and style.
