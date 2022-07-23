Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kabir Hussain First Birthday Celebration Pictures

Kabir Hussain First Birthday Celebration Pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Kabir Hussain First Birthday Celebration Pictures

Kabir Hussain First Birthday Celebration Pictures

Advertisement
  • Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain wished their son Kabir Hussain a happy first birthday today.
  • Pictures and videos of the party have made the internet go crazy.
  • The couple looked very happy and excited.
Advertisement

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, two big names in the entertainment business, are celebrating the first birthday of their cute son Kabir Hussain.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain told their fans earlier that their son’s birthday was coming up. The two wrote that their son Kabir Hussain’s first birthday is coming up and they can’t wait.

Today, the couple wished their son a beautiful and heartwarming happy birthday in the morning. Not only Iqra and Yasir but also the actors’ close families and friends, are sending heartwarming wishes to little Kabir Hussain.

The cute pictures and videos of their son Kabir Hussain’s birthday party have made the internet go crazy.

Well, the couple looked very happy and excited as they talked about one of their most memorable events of the year. Check out the photos and videos.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Also Read

Iqra Aziz Stuns Fans By Skydiving In Dubai
Iqra Aziz Stuns Fans By Skydiving In Dubai

Iqra said it was the bravest thing she has ever done so...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Priscilla Presley asks fans to ignore noise amid Lisa Marie trust dispute
Priscilla Presley asks fans to ignore noise amid Lisa Marie trust dispute
Shahid Afridi shares a beautiful picture of Ansha Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Shahid Afridi shares a beautiful picture of Ansha Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Christina Perri discusses
Christina Perri discusses "disassociating" from the birth of her daughter Pixie
Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Salim Khan's Hindu father-in-law had issues with his religion
Salim Khan's Hindu father-in-law had issues with his religion
Margaret Josephs claims Jennifer Aydin progression was sure as hell
Margaret Josephs claims Jennifer Aydin progression was sure as hell
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story