Kabir Hussain First Birthday Celebration Pictures

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain wished their son Kabir Hussain a happy first birthday today.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, two big names in the entertainment business, are celebrating the first birthday of their cute son Kabir Hussain.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain told their fans earlier that their son’s birthday was coming up. The two wrote that their son Kabir Hussain’s first birthday is coming up and they can’t wait.

Today, the couple wished their son a beautiful and heartwarming happy birthday in the morning. Not only Iqra and Yasir but also the actors’ close families and friends, are sending heartwarming wishes to little Kabir Hussain.

The cute pictures and videos of their son Kabir Hussain’s birthday party have made the internet go crazy.

Well, the couple looked very happy and excited as they talked about one of their most memorable events of the year. Check out the photos and videos.

