Kajol rocking the no-makeup look to slaying in plunging necklines

Kajol rocking the no-makeup look to slaying in plunging necklines

Kajol rocking the no-makeup look to slaying in plunging necklines

Right now, it's pouring like cats and dogs outside, but Kajol is experiencing a different kind of downpours that's more stylish.

  • In pictures from a photoshoot, Kajol is posing in a purple outfit by Saaksha & Kinni.
  • Her dress is a one-of-a-kind design with one dropped shoulder and tie-details at the arms.
  • The purple dress was even more eye-catching because it was printed with black lines.
Right now, it’s pouring like cats and dogs outside, but Kajol is experiencing a different kind of downpours that’s more stylish. We haven’t seen the Bollywood star in a while, so it’s great to see her out and about trying out new looks. In pictures from a photoshoot, Kajol is posing in a purple outfit by Saaksha & Kinni. Her dress is a one-of-a-kind design with one dropped shoulder and tie-details at the arms.

The dress fit her perfectly because it had pleats that were ruched in the middle and knotted at the waist. The purple dress was even more eye-catching because it was printed with black lines. She made the outfit look simpler by adding a pair of black sling-back heels.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol’s hair was styled into loose waves that fell beyond her shoulders. The only splash of colour on her face was a rust-colored glossy lip, which contrasted the vibrant tone she was wearing beautifully, and she opted for a neutral makeup look overall with sculpted cheeks.

We thought she looked great, but it comes as a surprise to learn that Kajol hasn’t always like the violet shade she’s wearing. Kajol posted a video of herself from the session with the description, ” “Normally, I’m not a fan of the colour purple, but today I actually like it. In other words, what do you think? #itsavibe.” It’s a vibe, Kajol, and a very chic one!

Next Story