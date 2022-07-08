Kangana Ranaut is tired of waking up everyday to hundreds of articles on Dhaakad being a flop

It was a big surprise that Kangana Ranaut’s movie Dhaakad, which had a huge budget of Rs 85 crore, only made Rs 2.58 crore at the box office. The movie went up against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which starred Kartik Aaryan and made Rs 262 crore worldwide on a reported budget of Rs 65 crore. Kangana is sick of waking up to hundreds of articles about how Dhaakad was a flop, and she wants to know why.

It was a big surprise that Kangana Ranaut’s movie Dhaakad, which had a huge budget of Rs 85 crore, only made Rs 2.58 crore at the box office. The movie went up against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which starred Kartik Aaryan and made Rs 262 crore worldwide on a reported budget of Rs 65 crore. Kangana is sick of waking up to hundreds of articles about how Dhaakad was a flop, and she wants to know why.

There’s no doubt that Dhaakad has turned out to be Kangana Ranaut’s most disastrous film ever in her acting career. The movie, which was riding high on high-octane action sequences, couldn’t find the audience’s support. Made with a budget of Rs 85 crore (Cost Of Production Rs 70 crore, plus Cost Of Prints and Publicity Rs 15 crore), Dhaakad has ended its theatrical run at a mere Rs 2.58 crore, incurring huge losses for the producers.

Advertisement

It was recently reported that Dhaakad producer had to sell off his office next to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to pay for the losses incurred. However, he denied it by claiming that he has recovered most of the losses and the rest will also be recovered soon.

Though Dhaakad terribly tanked at the box office, Kangana had recently said in a statement that it has not broken her spirit. She claimed that she has blockbuster films lined up for 2022 and said it’s not over yet while addressing the negative feedback. Dhaakad is Kangana’s 9th flop in a row. Her last Bollywood hit was Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.