Kangana Ranaut portraying Indira Gandhi in her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut has finally shown the first look of her upcoming movie, “Emergency.” She plays former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and she looks absolutely stunning!

Here is the first poster

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut) Advertisement

She wrote, “Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!” on the poster. Taking on the role of one of the most powerful and controversial women in world history… Start of emergency shoot.’

In the teaser, we see a man talking on the phone. Soon, he walks toward a very big office. You can see a woman standing in the hall and looking at some files. The man asks her if they can call her “Madam” because the President of the United States wanted to know. Kangana replies by saying, “Okay. America ke president ko keh dena ki mujhe mere daftar me sab Madam nahi Sir kehte hain.” She wrote in the caption, “Presenting “Her,” who was called “Sir.” #Emergency shoot starts.”

Have a look at the Emergency teaser!

Advertisement

As soon as she posted the teaser and poster, her fans told her how much they liked them in the comments. One fan wrote, ‘As always she nailed it! She has minutely adopted every detail! Brilliant! Can’t wait to get more of it’,

Another said, ‘Omg! The way she is talking; look at her facial expression… No doubt she is the best actress of Bollywood… Queen rocks… Its like we watching Indira Mam alive… Another National Award in her (Kangana’s) lap for acting.’

The story of Emergency is based on things that really happened in 1975. The movie tells the story of what happened when Mrs. Indira Gandhi, one of the most powerful women in Indian political history, was in charge. It will be shown in theatres in 2023.