Kanika Mann breaks silence on Rubina Dilaik’s accusation.

Kanika was charged with conducting some pre-task research on her phone.

Rubina claimed that Kanika used her phone to look up “How to tame an Ostrich”

Kanika Mann, a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, was charged with cheating by Rubina Dilaik during the Ostrich assignment.

Rubina claimed that Kanika used her phone to look up “How to tame an Ostrich” and a few other queries before starting the mission. Kanika refuted the claim and asserted that she was ignorant of the definition of the word “tame,” which sparked a heated debate.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by Rohit Shetty is renowned for transforming the competitors’ life and advancing their professions.

Kanika Mann responded to our inquiry about the newness the show had brought into her life by saying, “I’ve always wanted to star in an adventure show because I’m a pretty daring person, so choosing Khatron Ke Khiladi was a great choice.”

She like taking part in new endeavours since she lives for the many wonderful experiences that life has to offer. And she can without a doubt say that the show has given me an incredible experience and memories I will treasure forever.”

she didn’t lie, though. she doesn’t believe she owes anyone an explanation, either. The most essential thing to her is that she true to who she is. Sometimes what is perceived as cheating is actually extremely gray; it is not always black or white. And that was essentially what this was.

Has Kanika Mann’s reputation as having a gentle demeanor changed as a result of her involvement in KKK 12? The young actress replied to this query by saying, “Interesting remark, thank you! I’ll tell you what, though I’m a simple girl at heart and always will be, I always speak up for myself when necessary.

Now, sometimes it’s simple to stand up for yourself, and other times it costs money. It might alter how people see you, which is okay in my opinion because you can’t always present yourself as the same person. You change. Humans act in this way.”

Every moment of the show, I was being who I truly am, and I will always be that way. I got where I am now by being myself, and I’ll keep doing that. Plus, acting false takes too much work.

I have the utmost respect for Rohit Sir for who he is both personally and as a mentor. On the show, he has been one of my main sources of inspiration.

The stunts in KKK are not at all simple, despite how they may appear on TV. It requires a lot of guts as well as mental and physical fortitude. Actually, I’m really proud of myself for giving every task my all.

People are interesting in that they frequently take you by surprise. Someone might surprise you by winning the prize when you think they can’t do it. Reality television has the drawback that you can never fully predict. I want the strongest to prevail.

