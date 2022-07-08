Advertisement
Kanye West denied charging $1M for concert

Kanye West revealed his seven-figure performance fee, Courtesy (Google).

  • Kanye West revealed his seven-figure performance fee.
  • Kanye West contacted Instagram after seeing their list of artists’ performance fees.
  • He asked that it be changed because he charges much more than $1 million.
Kanye West revealed his unbelievable seven-figure performance fee to disprove the claim that he charged $1 million for a show.

The media Instagram post about a number of artists’ performance fees received a response from the rapper. When the Atlanta native saw the post, he contacted Instagram and asked that it be changed because, according to the news, he actually charges much more than $1 million.

The Rapper wrote to the account, “Please change this. My performance fee is $8 million. “

The account also shared a screenshot of the rapper’s message to them via its story, stating in the post’s caption, “KANYE WEST MESSAGED ITS $8Million not $1 Million.”

The list of performance fees for artists was previously compiled by the rapper’s Instagram account and featured names like Joey Bada$$, JID, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Kid Cudi, and Tyler, the Creator. According to the report, Drake charges $500,000 for each performance, while Young Thug charges triple that amount, or $1.5 million.

Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires includes him. As of April of this year, he was said to have a net worth of $2 billion, which made him the richest musician in the world.

On the other hand, the rapper had previously charged that the KKW mogul had forbidden him from seeing his own children following his divorce. The rapper still brings it up even though Kim came forward to clear the air and debunk his claims.

Kanye West raps about Kim Kardashian in his latest song. He claims...

