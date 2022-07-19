Kanye West drops out of  Rolling Loud Music Festival

Kanye West pulls out of Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

Kanye was sued for $7.1 million by a production and design company three days ago.

The festival organizers have confirmed Kanye’s withdrawal and will replace him with Kid Cudi.

Kanye West has decided not to go to the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, which starts this Friday at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The media says that festival organizers have confirmed Kanye’s withdrawal and will replace him with Kid Cudi.

Kanye West’s withdrawal comes days before Rolling Loud. Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingle told the media, “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance.“

“Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show, and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store,” the statement said.

Rolling Loud said I “did its utmost to keep Kanye West in the line-up until the last possible moment,” but “he wasn’t having it.”

Cherif says Rolling Loud has had a “personal and business relationship” with the rapper since December 2021. They stated they had received several promises from West on the Miami 2022 appearance, and he sounded thrilled about the event, “even urging the company to reveal the line-up days before the scheduled announcement time.”

West was sued for $7.1 million by a production and design company in California three days ago. The company said it hadn’t been paid for West’s canceled Coachella performance, “Donda 2” release show, and other collaborations.

