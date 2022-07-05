Karan Johar on how he maintains strong relationships in industry

Karan Johar is getting ready for the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, which is a popular talk show. Even the show’s producers dropped the promo and showed us a little bit of what the new season would be like. In a recent interview, the famous filmmaker talked about how he became one of the most well-known talk show hosts in the world, how he gets his guests to open up on the show, and how he keeps his relationships in B-town strong.

Karan has great ties with B-town stars. Karan told ETimes, “We keep our industry contacts seasonal, based on our job obligations.” I’m not a seasonalist. If I’ve engaged with you at a party, a film, or an event… and we’ve built warmth, you must maintain that relationship. People need people; that’s life. People don’t do that. They drop off people’s radars and then desire to return. Not true. When you want to connect, you will. Every relationship requires care and nurture. Relationships need care.

When it comes to Karan’s talk show, the first promo for KWK season 7 showed some of the guests, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, etc. In an interesting twist, the new season won’t just be fun conversations. The stars will also show a bit of who they really are. From Sara Ali Khan talking about her ex-boyfriend to Samantha Ruth Prabhu blaming Karan Johar for unhappy marriages to Shahid Kapoor talking about what he misses about being single and more, season 7 of Koffee With Karan will feature some spicy conversations on the couch.