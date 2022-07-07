Karan Johar opens up on hate against Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan S7 premieres tonight. Since the new season was announced, fans have been waiting for their favourite celebrity to be frank, honest, and entertaining. Karan Johar just released the season’s trailer, which had netizens buzzing. KJo has spoken out on the hostility towards Koffee With Karan and Bollywood in general.

Koffee With Karan has been subjected to trolling and has found itself in several controversies in the past. Talking to PTI, Karan said, “There was a lot of social media hate generally towards Bollywood at one point and ‘Koffee with Karan’ popped up as one of the targets… But I knew even then that this is all virtual, it’s not real. It’s not really the truth because had it been why would Disney+ Hotstar want to do the show? Why would actors want to come on the show? Why would I be still interested in doing it? I think we were all aligned. And that’s why we realised that all that negative banter was just that — it was a mirage. It didn’t really exist. None at all.”

Karan also questioned the hate against Bollywood as he asked, “How can you suddenly start hating Bollywood, something you have loved for over 100 years?” He expressed that the negative wave never worried him and that he knew that it shall pass. The filmmaker mentioned how the films are now doing well in the theatres. He said that the hate just emerges from people’s own frustrations and angers. He said that he hopes that the nameless and faceless trolls that the negativity and hate that they spread will come back to bite them.

