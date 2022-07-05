Karan Johar REVEALS how he convinced Neetu Kapoor to do JugJugg Jeeyo

JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. Earlier, director Raj Mehta told that producer Karan Johar had convinced Neetu Kapoor to do the film. Now, in a recent chat KJo shed some light on it and revealed how he convinced her.

Read More: Karan Johar on how he maintains strong relationships in industry

While chatting with ETimes, Karan Johar said that he loves Neetu Kapoor and grew up loving Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He further said that he used to crwatchingwatch their film. He then said, “When I met Neetu ji after the loss of Chintu ji, one of the finest actors of our country, it was at her house. We were making Jugjugg Jeeyo and I instinctively told her, ‘Neetu ji you’ve got to get back to work. I have a film that I want to bring to you immediately, but I’ll do so once everything has settled with the project.”

However, after hearing Karan’s wording, Neetu Kapoor said she is not sure if she is ready for it. Then KJo said, “I told her, ‘Trust me, the only way you’ll be ready is when you get down to acting again.’ I am so glad I was able to convince her and she’s acknowledged that, too. She needed to get out of her zone and I think JugJugg Jeeyo was that moment for her. And she is lovely in the film, she’s warm, has such terrific screen presence and now I am glad she is doing so much work. She is really doing solid stuff and I am happy that I could have been the first stop for that.