Karan Johar says THIS popular actor would be a perfect host for ‘Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar popular talk show, “Koffee With Karan,” is coming back. This is sure to be a big deal. Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will start airing on an OTT platform on July 7. People have been eagerly waiting for the new season of Karan Johar’s popular talk show, “Koffee with Karan,” ever since he announced it. They want to see their favourite celebrities be honest, fun, and open on the “Koffee” couch. In a recent interview, however, KJo said that the actor who would be the best host for the “Koffee” brand is the always-active Ranveer Singh.

While chatting with ETimes on who could be the host for KWK, the filmmaker said, “Ranveer Singh. He’d be a great talk show host. I think he’s got the personality. He has the sense of humour. He has the ability to think on his feet. He has great repartee. I think he would be amazing.”

Karan, later on, revealed that Tiger Shroff is a surprising factor for him in this season and the audience can see it in upcoming episodes of KWK7. He said, “Tiger Shroff, this season. He’s been very, very quiet and introverted. He really opened up this season. When you see him when the episode airs, he spoke much more than he ever has. So I was pleasantly surprised, I felt that he’s come into his own and he’s commanding a certain kind of presence, that he’s putting it out there”.

