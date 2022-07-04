Kareena Kapoor is a total beach babe sets romantic vibes with husband

Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor and her family are chillaxing of their lives in London.
  • She wore minimal makeup and a grey jacket.
  • The actor gave his wife a kiss on the cheek.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films. She was born in Mumbai, India on 21st September 1980. Kareena Kapoor’s debut film was Refugee which was released in the year 2000.

Kareena Kapoor and her family are having the best time of their lives in London. The actress gave a sneak peek of her beach weekend when she and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan were seen at the English Channel.

Kareena shared photos on Instagram showing her and Saif chillaxing. She wore minimal makeup and a grey jacket. The artist wore a blue half jacket over a white button-up shirt. One can see from the photos that the actor gave his wife a kiss on the cheek.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

She captioned, “Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel …#Is that summer in England?”

While continuing to enjoy her holiday, the actress will soon return to work on her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor Khan will portray Aamir Khan’s leading lady in this Bollywood adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film will premiere in August of 2022. In addition, Kareena will make her OTT debut in a Netflix production of the Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X.

