Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor will work together again

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor will work together (Credits: Instagram)

  • Kareena and Rhea are reuniting for another project, according to reports.
  • Rajesh Krishnan will direct the film, which is still in the planning stage.
  • Rhea previously sponsored Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor’s partnership has proven fruitful. Rhea previously sponsored Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. Kareena and Rhea are reuniting for another project, according to Pinkvilla. Rajesh Krishnan will direct.

“Not much is known about the subject of the film as yet, as it’s still in the planning stage. However, they have discussed an idea, which they have both loved, and are excited to collaborate once again for it. The script is being developed, more big names are expected to join the cast, and an official announcement will be made soon,” informs a source in the know.

Kareena returned from Europe recently. She said, “I am coming home… Summer has officially ended…Get up Stand up…Get to work …Mumbai I am ready for you…”

Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, the official Hindi adaptation of 1994’s Forrest Gump. She’s working on Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled film alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena tweeted a set photo with Jaideep and captioned it, “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other…”

