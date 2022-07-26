Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her son Taimur’s little achievement

  • Kareena posted a video from her home in Mumbai discussing Taimur learning Spanish.
  • Bebo is currently preparing for the arrival of “Laal Singh Chaddha” also stars Aamir Khan.
  • The actress had finished filming her OTT debut movie before leaving for the UK.
After spending a long holiday with her family in the UK, Kareena Kapoor recently flew back home. The actress posted a video from her home in the bay discussing Taimur Ali Khan learning a new language. The pleased mother announced that Taimur has been studying Spanish while displaying a certificate.

The family had travelled to Saif’s boarding school in Winchester throughout their time in the UK. Kareena had revealed on Instagram after her trip’s conclusion, “I am coming home…Summer has officially ended…Get up Stand up…Get to work …Mumbai I am ready for you…”

Bebo had finished filming her OTT debut movie before leaving for the UK. The actress has agreed to star in a suspenseful film directed by Sujoy Ghosh and based on the novel The Deception of Suspect X. Kareena plays the lead in the movie alongside Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others.

In addition to this, Kareena had already disclosed the name of her producing company. The actress and Ekta Kapoor teamed up to support Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project.

“Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

Kareena stated in a prior statement. Bebo is currently preparing for the arrival of “Laal Singh Chaddha,” a film that also stars Aamir Khan.

