Kareena Kapoor rubbishes the rumors of her third pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to address the rumours of her being pregnant with her third child.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s pasta and wine guys…..Calm down… I am NOT pregnant

For those who are unaware, Bebo is presently on vacation in London.

Kareena Kapoor announced Tuesday that she was not pregnant with her and Saif Ali Khan’s third child. After a picture of her and Saif from their recent family trip to the UK went viral online, the actor was the subject of rumours. “Guys, it’s pasta and wine… Quiet down… The actor wrote on Instagram, in response to rumours that she was expecting, “I am not pregnant.” Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 and have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan, 5, and Jehangir Ali Khan, 1. Saif is also the father of actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, whom he had with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Kareena’s denial comes after a photo of her and Saif Ali Khan started rumours that the actor was expecting her third child. In the picture, taken in London and recently shared on social media by fans and paparazzi, the couple is seen with a friend. Kareena can be seen posing with Saif while wearing a black top and white pants.

Some people on social media commented on an Instagram post shared by her fan account, asking if the actor in the picture was “pregnant again” and trying to “hide her baby bump” with a green sling bag. Some even told Kareena and Saif they were happy about their “baby news.” But a few people said the picture might have been made with Photoshop. When Kareena’s photo was posted on Twitter, someone defended her by saying, “If you’re Kareena, why would you hide your pregnancy?”

The actress told her fans that she was not pregnant, and she also made a joke about Saif being a father of four. The actor wrote on Instagram Stories about the pictures she took on vacation with Saif, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir: “It’s pasta and wine, guys… Relax, I’m not pregnant… ugh… Saif said that he had already done too much for our country’s people… Enjoy… KKK.”

Kareena Kapoor recently met up with her sister Karisma Kapoor and her best friends Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla in London. She shared glam pictures from their trip. Some people on social media said that she might be pregnant based on her pictures, in which she wore a black shimmery dress and a black leather jacket. Some people also commented on her most recent photos from actor Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party in London. One person wrote, “Why is Kareena always hiding behind other people in photos?”

