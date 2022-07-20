Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor shared new photos of her youngest son Jehangir from their trip to Italy

Kareena Kapoor shared new photos of her youngest son Jehangir

  • Kareena Kapoor has shared a new photo of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan from Italy.
  • Kareena along with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their children–Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh were travelling in the UK.
  • Kareena posted the picture as Jehangir, also called Jeh.
Kareena Kapoor shared a new photo of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan from Italy. Kareena put the picture on Instagram while Jehangir, who goes by the name Jeh, was in a garden in Florence with his friend. Before going to Italy, Kareena, her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, and their two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, spent more than a month travelling in the UK.

In the picture, Jehangir Ali Khan’s face showed that he was surprised. He wore a blue swimming jacket and stood near a tall hedge and some flowers. Kareena wrote this when she posted the picture: “This is how I Florence… 2022 summer. Stay cool#Jeh baba.” Firenze is what people in Italy call Florence.

Malaika Arora replied to the post by writing, “Munchkin.” Vijay Varma commented, “So adorable!!” Manish Malhotra sent out emojis with a red heart and heart eyes. Saba Ali Khan put up emojis of a red heart and an evil eye. “Mashallah,” the actor Sadaf Kanwal from Pakistan wrote.

Kareena posted the picture of Jehangir.

Kareena had posted a picture of Jeh in a basket at the airport earlier. He sat in it and watched the camera. For the picture, Kareena put Jehangir next to a stand for hand luggage. She wrote, “The caption says it all (laughing face and heart eyes emojis)”












