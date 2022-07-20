Kareena Kapoor shared new photos of her youngest son Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new photo of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan from Italy.

Kareena along with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their children–Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh were travelling in the UK.

Kareena posted the picture as Jehangir, also called Jeh.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor shared a new photo of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan from Italy. Kareena put the picture on Instagram while Jehangir, who goes by the name Jeh, was in a garden in Florence with his friend. Before going to Italy, Kareena, her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, and their two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, spent more than a month travelling in the UK.

In the picture, Jehangir Ali Khan’s face showed that he was surprised. He wore a blue swimming jacket and stood near a tall hedge and some flowers. Kareena wrote this when she posted the picture: “This is how I Florence… 2022 summer. Stay cool#Jeh baba.” Firenze is what people in Italy call Florence.

Malaika Arora replied to the post by writing, “Munchkin.” Vijay Varma commented, “So adorable!!” Manish Malhotra sent out emojis with a red heart and heart eyes. Saba Ali Khan put up emojis of a red heart and an evil eye. “Mashallah,” the actor Sadaf Kanwal from Pakistan wrote.

Kareena had posted a picture of Jeh in a basket at the airport earlier. He sat in it and watched the camera. For the picture, Kareena put Jehangir next to a stand for hand luggage. She wrote, “The caption says it all (laughing face and heart eyes emojis)”

Also Read Kareena Kapoor rubbishes the rumors of her third pregnancy Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to address the rumours of her being pregnant...