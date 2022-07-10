Kareena Kapoor, Sujoy Ghosh’s BTS pic shares by fans, director question

Kareena Kapoor appeared with Sujoy Ghosh in a behind-the-scenes photo.

The pair were on set for their upcoming Netflix film, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, the Hindi version of Forrest Gump.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor appeared with director Sujoy Ghosh in a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of their upcoming film, based on The Devotion of Suspect X. A fan shared a snapshot of the two with the film’s team on Twitter. The admirer captioned the post, “BTS ..one from #devotionofsuspectx sets @sujoy_g #KareenaKapoorKhan ..team work.”

Kareena was wearing a checkered blue shirt and denim and stood next to Sujoy with her hand on his shoulder in the photo. He chose an off-the-shoulder black T-shirt and jeans. As they posed for the camera, the squad smiled. Sujoy Ghosh re-posted the photo on his Twitter account, writing, “How do you get these photos? I want.” The filming took place in various locations throughout West Bengal.

The film, an adaptation of the Japanese hit The Devotion of Suspect X, wrapped production in June. The Netflix film is a murder investigation. Kareena is in it with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan posed with Jeh with a Rainbow in the background Bebo is not only one of the most adored Bollywood actors, but...

In March, Netflix officially confirmed the film, which is based on Keigo Higashino’s 2005 novel of the same name. The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in collaboration with Sujoy’s banner Boundscript, and Seoul-based production house Kross Pictures.

Advertisement

Kareena posted on Instagram last month to announce the completion of the film’s shot. “DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times… and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in… this one is … @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh,” She collaborated on the script with the film’s crew. Kareena went to the United Kingdom for a vacation after finishing the film with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha, the Hindi version of the Hollywood smash Forrest Gump, which will be released on August 11. Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya also appear in the film.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor is a total beach babe sets romantic vibes with husband Kareena Kapoor and her family are chillaxing of their lives in London....