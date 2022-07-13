Kareena Kapoor’s son, Jeh Ali Khan, visits his aunt Saba Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor’s son Jehangir Ali Khan visited his aunt Saba Ali Khan in London.

Saba shared Instagram photos with the caption, “Jeh baba n Moi!”.

Several people claimed that Jeh resembled his mother Kareena in the photos.

Kareena Kapoor’s son Jehangir Ali Khan, better known as Jeh, visited his aunt Saba Ali Khan in London. Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram a few days after visiting the city to share images. The couple posed for photos in what appeared to be a park.

Jeh sat on Saba’s lap while she grinned for the camera in the first photo, a selfie taken by Saba. Saba kissed Jeh on the cheek as she snapped another photo. Saba chose a pink suit, earrings, and dark sunglass for the day out. Jeh chose a white and blue dress. She captioned the shot she shared, “Jeh baba n Moi!” Saba also added the hashtags–reunited, at last, London, summer, Jeh Ali Khan, Tim, missed and you.

A fan responded to the post by saying, “Eyes of wonder #jehalikhan.” Several people claimed that Jeh resembled Kareena in the photos. “He looks like the queen Bebo,” said a person. Bebo is Kareena’s nickname. “Red cheeks just like his mum @kareenakapoorkhan,” read another comment. “Such an adorable pic,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww soo beautiful looking,” said another fan.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh have been in the United Kingdom for almost a month. Kareena has been posting images from their holiday as they travelled and visited friends and family. Kareena shared images of her family attending India vs. England ODI cricket match at The Oval in London.

