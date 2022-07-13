Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kareena Kapoor’s son, Jeh Ali Khan, visits his aunt Saba Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor’s son, Jeh Ali Khan, visits his aunt Saba Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor’s son, Jeh Ali Khan, visits his aunt Saba Ali Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor’s son, Jeh Ali Khan, visits his aunt Saba Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor’s son, Jeh Ali Khan, (Credits: Instagram)

Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor’s son Jehangir Ali Khan visited his aunt Saba Ali Khan in London.
  • Saba shared Instagram photos with the caption, “Jeh baba n Moi!”.
  • Several people claimed that Jeh resembled his mother Kareena in the photos.
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor’s son Jehangir Ali Khan, better known as Jeh, visited his aunt Saba Ali Khan in London. Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram a few days after visiting the city to share images. The couple posed for photos in what appeared to be a park.

Jeh sat on Saba’s lap while she grinned for the camera in the first photo, a selfie taken by Saba. Saba kissed Jeh on the cheek as she snapped another photo. Saba chose a pink suit, earrings, and dark sunglass for the day out. Jeh chose a white and blue dress. She captioned the shot she shared, “Jeh baba n Moi!” Saba also added the hashtags–reunited, at last, London, summer, Jeh Ali Khan, Tim, missed and you.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor is a total beach babe sets romantic vibes with husband
Kareena Kapoor is a total beach babe sets romantic vibes with husband

Kareena Kapoor and her family are chillaxing of their lives in London....

Saba Ali Khan posted photos.

A fan responded to the post by saying, “Eyes of wonder #jehalikhan.” Several people claimed that Jeh resembled Kareena in the photos. “He looks like the queen Bebo,” said a person. Bebo is Kareena’s nickname. “Red cheeks just like his mum @kareenakapoorkhan,” read another comment. “Such an adorable pic,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww soo beautiful looking,” said another fan.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh have been in the United Kingdom for almost a month. Kareena has been posting images from their holiday as they travelled and visited friends and family. Kareena shared images of her family attending India vs. England ODI cricket match at The Oval in London.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor, Sujoy Ghosh’s BTS pic shares by fans, director question
Kareena Kapoor, Sujoy Ghosh’s BTS pic shares by fans, director question

Kareena Kapoor appeared with Sujoy Ghosh in a behind-the-scenes photo. The pair...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alan Cumming joins hands with Prince Harry, attacks royals family
Alan Cumming joins hands with Prince Harry, attacks royals family
Kanye West's former legal team fails to satisfy court regarding paper ads
Kanye West's former legal team fails to satisfy court regarding paper ads
Prince Harry describes his journey to becoming 'naughty'
Prince Harry describes his journey to becoming 'naughty'
Expert advices Prince Harry to apologize and move back with royals
Expert advices Prince Harry to apologize and move back with royals
King Charles won't attack Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: Experts
King Charles won't attack Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: Experts
Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana hated their nanny
Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana hated their nanny
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story