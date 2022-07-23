Kartik Aaryan and Ganesh Acharya team up on Shehzada’s 200-dancer

Kartik Aaryan has always shown off dance moves that are ahead of the curve. The actor is getting ready to make another one. He will be working with Ganesh Acharya in Haryana to film a big song for his upcoming movie Shehzada.

Ganesh Acharya did the choreography for the song, and it will be the first time Kartik works with him. People say it will be a big dance number with about 200 dancers and junior artists. Haryana is where the song will be filmed. On Saturday, the actor shared a picture of himself with the choreographer and wrote, “Song number one with Master Ji. In fact, Master G stands for “G for Genius.” Something very different from what I’ve done up to this point. Wait for it, @ganeshacharyaa, @Shehzada, and @RohitDhawan.”

The actor will be in the movies Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, Kabir Khan’s next, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.