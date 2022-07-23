Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan and Ganesh Acharya team up on Shehzada’s 200-dancer

Kartik Aaryan and Ganesh Acharya team up on Shehzada’s 200-dancer

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan and Ganesh Acharya team up on Shehzada’s 200-dancer

Kartik Aaryan and Ganesh Acharya team up on Shehzada’s 200-dancer

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan has always shown off dance moves that are ahead of the curve. The actor is getting ready to make another one. He will be working with Ganesh Acharya in Haryana to film a big song for his upcoming movie Shehzada.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Advertisement

Ganesh Acharya did the choreography for the song, and it will be the first time Kartik works with him. People say it will be a big dance number with about 200 dancers and junior artists. Haryana is where the song will be filmed. On Saturday, the actor shared a picture of himself with the choreographer and wrote, “Song number one with Master Ji. In fact, Master G stands for “G for Genius.” Something very different from what I’ve done up to this point. Wait for it, @ganeshacharyaa, @Shehzada, and @RohitDhawan.”

The actor will be in the movies Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, Kabir Khan’s next, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan signed a project with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala
Kartik Aaryan signed a project with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala

Kartik Aaryan has signed on to a new project that will be...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story