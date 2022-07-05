Kartik Aaryan dishes out an uber cool airport look as he makes an exit from the city

Kartik Aaryan is busy thanks to the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. During the filming of Shehzada, the actor was caught at the Mumbai airport early on Tuesday morning. As he walked out of the airport, Kartik looked very cool with his easy-breezy look. Kartik wore a pair of dark black sunglasses and a blue backpack that looked like denim to keep the camera glare away early in the morning.

Read More: Mira Rajput shares adorable PICS of her kids Zain and Misha as they spend quality time in Europe

At the airport, the actor wore his hair in a nice style, blue track pants, a beige sweatshirt with a print, and chunky grey sneakers. Before going inside to catch his flight, Kartik Aaryan made sure to pose briefly for the paparazzi. Pinkvilla was the first to report that the actor and his team are planning a trip to Europe to celebrate the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Read More: Christian Bale Gorr look changed because of Voldemort comparison

We have heard that the actor has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes his managers, stylists, spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has films like Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his lineup ahead.