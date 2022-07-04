Kartik Aaryan goes from Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Pool Bhulaiyaa

Everyone is praising Kartik’s Anees Bazmee flick, but the actor is embracing the spotlight and thanking his fans.

Kartik Aaryan seems to be what everyone wants right now. The actor is on top of the world after the huge success of his latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Everyone is praising Kartik for how well the Anees Bazmee film did, but the actor is enjoying the spotlight and thanking his fans in a humble way. Kartik already has a lot on his plate with the projects he’s working on, and he’s been getting more offers. However, he’s decided to take a short break before taking on any more projects.

Actor posted a picture of himself in a swimming pool on Instagram to show off a picture from his vacation. The funny actor posted the picture with the caption “Pool Bhulaiyaa… #HolidayMood.”

Kartik seems to spend all of his free time in the pool, but he recently asked his fans on social media for ideas on where to go on vacation. Even though it’s not clear where the actor is going on vacation, his fans are glad to see him take some time off.

Back at work, Kartik has a bunch of movies coming out after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he was on screen with Kiara Advani. In fact, Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next are all coming up for the actor.

