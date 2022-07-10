Kartik Aaryan holiday mantra is ‘Jaane Bhi Do Euro’ as he drops super fun photos from Europe vacay

Kartik Aaryan is still hopping from street to street and partying the night away with his team. He is not in the mood to clean up after his vacation in Europe. After having a great time at The Rolling Stones concert, Kartik Aaryan shared a bunch of new photos of himself having a great time in Europe.

While sharing these photos, the actor also dished out his holiday mantra. Taking to Instagram, Kartik’s latest post includes pictures of the actor by the river, with his team and selfies clicked on the street. Dropping these photos, he aptly captioned his post, “Jaane bhi do Euro.” Looks like the actor is not shying away from loosening his purse strings

Kartik has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan has taken his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes his Managers, Stylists, spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

The actor is currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As the film made a record collection at the box office, Kartik began work on his next film Shehzaada with Kriti Sanon. He also has a romantic thriller titled Freddy with Alaya F.