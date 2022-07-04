Kartik Aaryan posts “Shehzada drinks” while filming

Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for Shehzada.

The film is an adaptation of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal also star in the Rohit Dhawan-directed film.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is a promising actor. Since Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he hasn’t looked back. His witty personality shines through in his Instagram posts. The actor’s latest film, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is doing well. Kartik has started shooting for Shehzada and shared a set photo with the caption “Shehzada drinks.”

Three glasses of alcohol are on a table in the photo that Kartik posted on his Instagram stories, and there is a background image of the actor that is hazy. The actor recently shared a picture of the clapboard that included some information about the shoot. “Scene no. 16B, Shot 13, Take no. 4,” it said. It should be noted that Shehzada, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan, is an adaptation of the 2020 Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kriti Sanon also plays the lead in the movie. After Luka Chuppi, the film represents Kartik and Kriti’s second collaboration.

Speaking of the movie, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill produced Shehzada, the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala will play the lead roles in the Rohit Dhawan-directed film. Ronit Roy is another well-known performer who was brought on for Shehzada.

Trivikram Srinivas wrote and directed the original movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, which also starred Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna are the producers.

Kartik will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller Freddy with Alaya F after Shehzada. Additionally, he will work with Hansal Mehta on the social drama “Captain India” as well as the romance “Satyanarayan Ki Katha,” both of which were produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Check out the post below:

Advertisement

Also Read Kartik Aaryan changes tactics following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 The popularity of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has Kartik Aaryan feeling good right...