Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan posts “Shehzada drinks” while filming

Kartik Aaryan posts “Shehzada drinks” while filming

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan posts “Shehzada drinks” while filming

Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for Shehzada, Courtesy (Google).

Advertisement
  • Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for Shehzada.
  • The film is an adaptation of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
  • Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal also star in the Rohit Dhawan-directed film.
Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is a promising actor. Since Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he hasn’t looked back. His witty personality shines through in his Instagram posts. The actor’s latest film, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is doing well. Kartik has started shooting for Shehzada and shared a set photo with the caption “Shehzada drinks.”

Three glasses of alcohol are on a table in the photo that Kartik posted on his Instagram stories, and there is a background image of the actor that is hazy. The actor recently shared a picture of the clapboard that included some information about the shoot. “Scene no. 16B, Shot 13, Take no. 4,” it said. It should be noted that Shehzada, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan, is an adaptation of the 2020 Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kriti Sanon also plays the lead in the movie. After Luka Chuppi, the film represents Kartik and Kriti’s second collaboration.

Speaking of the movie, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill produced Shehzada, the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala will play the lead roles in the Rohit Dhawan-directed film. Ronit Roy is another well-known performer who was brought on for Shehzada.

Trivikram Srinivas wrote and directed the original movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, which also starred Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna are the producers.

Kartik will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller Freddy with Alaya F after Shehzada. Additionally, he will work with Hansal Mehta on the social drama “Captain India” as well as the romance “Satyanarayan Ki Katha,” both of which were produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Check out the post below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan changes tactics following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kartik Aaryan changes tactics following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The popularity of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has Kartik Aaryan feeling good right...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ali Zafar shares unseen pictures with his beautiful family
Ali Zafar shares unseen pictures with his beautiful family
Pakistani child star Alishba Yasin got married
Pakistani child star Alishba Yasin got married
Pamela Anderson reveals her 'whole story' in her own words
Pamela Anderson reveals her 'whole story' in her own words
Twinkle Khanna taunts Akshay Kumar, calls him 'perpetrator of diabolical plan'
Twinkle Khanna taunts Akshay Kumar, calls him 'perpetrator of diabolical plan'
Prince Harry holds a lot of anger at mention of Meghan Markle in media
Prince Harry holds a lot of anger at mention of Meghan Markle in media
 Jenna Johnson give a glimpse of her son
 Jenna Johnson give a glimpse of her son
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story